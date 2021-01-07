Judge Approves $4M Vox Deal To End Bloggers' Wage Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge gave his final endorsement Thursday to a $4 million settlement deal between digital media company Vox Media Inc. and hundreds of bloggers and staff at its SB Nation sports website to end allegations that they were misclassified as independent contractors and robbed of overtime pay. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper approved the agreement after hearing the parties' closing arguments, agreeing that the monetary relief outlined in the deal is fair and reasonable for the more than 550 bloggers and other staffers in California, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., who lodged three separate class and collective actions...

