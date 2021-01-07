Fed. Circ. Judge Warns Of Danger From Inventor's 'Chutzpah'

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 11:20 PM EST) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.8 million infringement verdict against a theatrical winch-making division of Daktronics Inc., with one of the judges adding that the inventor might "qualify for a chutzpah award" for his arguments to the panel that Daktronics had willfully infringed. The Federal Circuit ruled that New York District Judge George B. Daniels erred big time when he failed to correctly resolve a claim construction dispute over whether or not the hub of a disputed winch was also part of its drum, reversing an infringement verdict that inventor Olaf Soot's design company, Olaf Soot Design,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS