Trump's Big Tech Lockout Adds Fuel To Oversight Debate

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 11:06 PM EST) -- Facebook and Twitter's suspension of President Donald Trump's accounts mark a boiling point in the debate over policing harmful online postings and could spark new efforts to oversee companies' content moderation, including by chipping away at a key liability shield. Twitter suspended the president's account for at least 12 hours, while Facebook's suspension will last until at least Inauguration Day. The tech giants' unprecedented moves came late Wednesday and Thursday after Trump released a video in which he repeated baseless election fraud claims while addressing his mob of supporters, who stormed the U.S. Capitol after gathering in Washington, D.C., to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election...

