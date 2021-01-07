Ski Resort Workers' 401(k) Lawsuit Comes Up Short

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge has tossed a proposed class action claiming ski resort Vail Corp. mishandled its 401(k) plan by offering workers expensive, underperforming mutual funds, ruling that criticizing the performance of allegedly unwise investment options wasn't enough to keep the case in court. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson dismissed a suit brought by Debra Kurtz, who participated in Vail's 401(k) plan, that alleged the resort operator caused her and others unnecessary losses by including 15 funds in the plan that she claimed were poor choices. Judge Jackson ruled that Kurtz's allegations about the relative performance of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS