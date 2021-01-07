Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Russian Hacker Who Hit JPMorgan Gets 12 Years In Prison

Law360, New York (January 7, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced Russian hacker Andrei Tyurin to 12 years in prison Thursday, cutting off time from a request by prosecutors for a term in the range of 17 years for what they describe as the "brazen and prolific" hack of 80 million JPMorgan Chase customers.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain also ordered Tyurin — who has been in custody for more than two years since his arrest in 2018 in the country of Georgia — to forfeit $19.2 million. He also will be ordered in coming months to make restitution to victim companies including the $414 billion...

