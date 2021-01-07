Top NY Court Mulls Mike Bloomberg's Liability In Rape Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- New York's high court on Thursday heard arguments that media titan Mike Bloomberg should be held personally responsible for creating a company culture that enabled the alleged rape and harassment of a former Bloomberg LP employee by her manager. During a livestreamed video session, judges of the Court of Appeals prodded the limits of New York City's human rights law under which employers can be held strictly liable if they encourage, condone or approve discrimination, as an attorney for the anonymous plaintiff, Margaret Doe, made a case for why former New York City Mayor Bloomberg should not be allowed to exit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS