FDCPA Suits Say Law Firm Missed Notices, Misused Auto-Pay

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- A pair of proposed class action lawsuits filed in Pennsylvania federal court accused New Jersey debt collection law firm Hayt Hayt & Landau LLC of violating federal debt collection laws by skipping mandatory notices required by local court rules and enrolling debtors in automatic payment plans without their consent. One lawsuit said the firm failed to comply with the rules of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas — Pennsylvania's second-biggest court system — by not including a notification specific to the arbitration court when it appealed proposed lead plaintiff Christopher Augustine's win before a magistrate judge. The other suit said...

