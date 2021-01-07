Alsup Rips 'Standard Patent BS' In $8.7M Atty Fee Fight

Law360, San Francisco (January 7, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup appeared unlikely to let Finjan Inc. skip out on Juniper Networks' $8.65 million legal bill following its defeat at trial, calling out Finjan on Thursday for changing its patent infringement theory to inflate damages and lamenting the "standard patent BS by bought-and-paid-for experts." Juniper, which won a judgment in 2018 that it does not infringe the patents asserted by Finjan, urged Judge Alsup to find the case exceptional and to award it attorneys fees, pointing to Finjan's attempt to change its infringement theory to one not advanced by its expert in order to increase damages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS