Canada VoIP Biz Investors Blast $26M Merger Deal With Rival

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- CounterPath Corporation investors are suing to stop the Canadian voice-over-internet protocol company from selling itself to a rival for $25.7 million, telling a New York court the deal was made to procure "significant and immediate benefits" for management at the expense of shareholders. If the deal goes through, the investors told the Supreme Court of New York Thursday they stand to lose a lot because it significantly undervalues the company at only $3.49 per share. They also argued the transaction would amount to a violation of the company's fiduciary duty to stockholders. "Indeed, defendants have accepted an offer to sell CounterPath...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS