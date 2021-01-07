Brooklyn Building Owner Seeks Construction Injury Coverage

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 10:48 PM EST) -- The owner of a luxury Brooklyn apartment building sued Starr Indemnity and Liability Co. in New York state court, alleging Thursday that the insurer breached an insurance contract by not defending it in a construction injury suit under a $1.75 million policy. Kent Avenue Property 3 LLC is asking the court to hold that Starr is obligated to defend and indemnify it in an underlying action alleging liability over a workplace accident that happened during the construction of the building. In March 2013, a construction accident occurred when Erwin Herrera, a worker on the site, was allegedly struck by an excavator....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS