5th Circ. Revives Pay Discrimination Suit Against Omni Hotels

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday revived a former food and beverage manager's pay bias claims against Omni Hotels, saying the hospitality giant hadn't offered a "good explanation" in response to her assertion that male workers made more than she did. A three-judge panel issued a published opinion reversing a trial judge and breathing new life into the pay bias piece of Sarah Lindsley's case, though Thursday's ruling also affirmed the lower court's findings that she hadn't shown the company retaliated against or failed to promote her. "It is undisputed that she was paid less than all three men who preceded her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS