DOD Official Says Anti-Drone Plan Will Improve Tech Adoption

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's new anti-small drone strategy will help speed up bringing new technology on board and eliminate redundant development efforts that have seen the department ineffectively spend billions of dollars, its counter-drone chief said Friday. The strategy, released on Thursday, is intended to create a departmentwide approach to addressing the threat posed by ongoing exponential growth in the use of small drones, as well as addressing failures to follow through on previous DOD efforts to develop counter-drone systems, said Maj. Gen. Sean Gainey, director of the DOD's Joint Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or C-UAS, Office, at a virtual event...

