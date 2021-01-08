Driver Tells Judge To Toss Delivery Co.'s Arbitration Bid

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 3:05 PM EST) -- A former driver urged a New Jersey federal magistrate judge to reject a delivery company's bid to force his proposed wage and hour class action into arbitration, saying the court has yet to resolve an identical request the company filed five years ago. In a memorandum filed Thursday, Michael Easterday called USPack Logistics Inc.'s December motion to compel arbitration "duplicative" of a still-pending request the company filed in late 2015, seeking to force arbitration in the proposed class action that alleges it misclassified workers as independent contractors. "USPack should not be allowed to simply ignore the pending motion and start all...

