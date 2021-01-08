Keebler Cookie Maker Accused Of Fudging Labeling

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- A New York woman is leading a proposed class action against the makers of Keebler cookies alleging the "real fudge" advertised on the package is anything but, saying it lacks all the ingredients fudge is supposed to contain. Sharon Pizarro told the court that Ferrara Candy Co. is taking advantage of customers' desire for "real" foods — ones made from the same ingredients a buyer might have in their own cupboard — to sell the cookies for more money, while using cheaper, less healthy ingredients. According to the complaint, real fudge is defined as including "sugar, butter and milk," but the...

