DOJ, AGs Get Google Cases Combined For Discovery

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge consolidated the dual monopoly lawsuits against Google from the U.S. Department of Justice and attorneys general on Thursday for discovery purposes, but held off for now on combining the landmark allegations for trial. The two lawsuits will be combined "for pretrial purposes, including discovery and all related proceedings," U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said in the brief order, which had been expected. Judge Mehta did refuse for now a request from the coalition of 38 enforcers, who filed suit separately from the 14 state attorneys general who have signed onto the DOJ action, to consolidate...

