Texas Tax Talk: Development Bill Needs Bilateral Buy-In

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- For the past 20 years, Texas Tax Code Chapter 313 — also known as the Texas Economic Development Act — has been the state's most important tool for attracting capital investment by lowering the property tax burden imposed by school districts on the state's largest manufacturing projects. As we mentioned in a previous Law360 guest column, with Chapter 313 set to expire at the end of 2022, the Legislature is currently evaluating how to move forward. Several bills have been introduced that would simply extend the program, while another makes renewable energy companies ineligible to participate. However, another recently filed bill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS