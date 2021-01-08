Ignore 'Scaremongering' On FCA Circuit Split, Justices Told

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:55 PM EST) -- Whistleblowers told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that a prominent circuit split over whether the False Claims Act requires objectively bogus billing is actually "irrelevant," and a hospice chain is engaging in "scaremongering" to convince the high court otherwise. The whistleblowers — four ex-employees of New Jersey-based Care Alternatives — made the assertions in a brief that urged the Supreme Court to deny the hospice chain's requested review of a Third Circuit decision that said the FCA doesn't merely cover "objectively false" billing of Uncle Sam. As an initial matter, the whistleblowers argued that the decision is correct, saying that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS