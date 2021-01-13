Pa. High Court Restricts Liability Defense For Drivers

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- Drivers in Pennsylvania who are sued for damages from a car accident they caused will have a harder time escaping liability, following a recent state Supreme Court ruling. The court ruled last month in a 5-2 opinion that a jury should not have considered a defendant's use of the state's sudden emergency doctrine when deciding if he was liable for striking a pedestrian with his car. The opinion reversed a Superior Court ruling upholding the lower court's decision and ordered a new trial. It also set a precedent that will likely put an end to using the doctrine as a defense....

