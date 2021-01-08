Weinstein Accusers Voted For Ch. 11 Plan, Committee Says

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 11:01 PM EST) -- The Weinstein Co.'s unsecured creditors committee told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday that 82.22% of the 45 valid claimants alleging sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein voted in favor of the company's Chapter 11 reorganization plan, despite arguments by four women last month that it unfairly forces them to surrender their claims. In an eight-page notice by Debra I. Grassgreen of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP, the committee's counsel informed the judge that 82.22% of the sexual misconduct claimants voted for a proposed reorganization plan that excludes sexual misconduct claims before June 30, 2005, when Weinstein operated Miramax LLC. The notice...

