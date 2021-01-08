Taxation With Representation: Wachtell, Cravath, Skadden

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, financial technology lender SoFi is valued at $8.65 billion going public, AmerisourceBergen buys most of Walgreens Boots Alliance's health care business for $6.5 billion, and health insurer Centene acquires Magellan Health. SoFi's $8.65B Merger Financial technology lender SoFi will go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition vehicle in a private equity-backed deal that is valued at $8.65 billion and was built by Wachtell, Goodwin and Skadden, the companies said Thursday. The Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz team advising SoFi includes tax partner Josh M. Holmes. The Goodwin Procter LLP team advising SoFi includes...

