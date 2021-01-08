Boeing's Favorable Crash Deal Leaves Victims' Families Livid

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- Chalk up a win for the Boeing Co.'s chief legal officer, Brett Perry. Boeing's legal and compliance departments appear to have escaped mostly unscathed in the company's $2.5 billion deferred prosecution agreement. The agreement blames two unnamed technical pilots for misleading the government about the safety of the Boeing 737 Max, leading to two crashes that killed 346 passengers. Boeing was charged with conspiracy to commit criminal fraud. The deal requires Boeing to make compliance enhancements and to submit three written reports a year to the U.S. Department of Justice for three years, which is, as described by the father of...

