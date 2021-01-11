Men's Group Wants High Court To Overturn Male-Only Draft

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 9:15 PM EST) -- A self-described men's rights group has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its decades-old precedent backing the constitutionality of a male-only military draft, citing the U.S. Department of Defense's decision to lift its ban on women in combat. The Military Selective Service Act's limitation of the draft registration requirement to men can no longer be constitutionally justified after the DOD opened all combat roles to women, the National Coalition for Men argued in its petition for certiorari filed Friday. "Male-only draft registration is one of the very few remaining examples of sex discrimination under federal law and must be reversed...

