Wells Fargo's $20M DACA Discrimination Deals Win Final OK

Law360, San Francisco (January 8, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has granted final approval to two settlements ending class claims that Wells Fargo wrongfully denied credit to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, approving a deal Friday that provides up to $13.73 million in cash payments, injunctive relief and a $5.5 million attorney award. The settlements require Wells Fargo Bank NA to extend consumer loans and other unsecured credit to DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, on the same terms and conditions as U.S. citizens. The deals also require the banking behemoth to provide cash payments to those DACA recipients who tried to borrow from the bank in the past...

