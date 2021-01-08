Seyfarth Guides Prudential's $38M Loan For Manhattan Tower

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- Seyfarth Shaw represented Prudential Insurance in connection with its roughly $38.2 million loan to Rudin Management for an office and retail property in Lower Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from The Prudential Insurance Co. of America, a refinance of pre-existing debt, is for 80 Pine St. The 38-floor Financial District tower has a total of 1.08 million square feet of office and retail space, according to New York-based Rudin Management Co. Inc.'s website. "Opened in 1960 and designed by Emery Roth & Sons, 80 Pine Street offers remarkable 360-degree views from the tower...

