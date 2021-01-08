Cookware Co. Hit With Suit Over 'Dishwasher Safe' Pans

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- A pair of Georgia consumers have hit cookware company All-Clad Metalcrafters LLC with a proposed class action, alleging the company misrepresented its pans as "dishwasher safe" despite a defect that makes the cookware "unreasonably dangerous." Miranda Murray and Brandi Milford told a Georgia federal court on Thursday that their All-Clad cookware deteriorated after one year of use and dishwasher cleaning despite the company's warranty that its cookware "will be free from defects" and last a lifetime. According to the suit, All-Clad represented its stainless steel cookware as "dishwasher-safe" in the user manual and included a picture of its cookware inside a...

