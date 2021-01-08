Calif. Physician Escapes Suit Over Newborn's Death

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 9:57 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has affirmed a jury's determination that a neonatologist can't be sued over the death of a newborn baby because the claims against him were filed beyond the one-year statute of limitations, saying certain jury instructions were properly given. Judge Tricia A. Bigelow, writing for the panel in Thursday's opinion, rejected an argument made by an attorney for Shenitha Smith and Richard Fort'e that he did not have facts supporting wrongful conduct against the doctor, Jon Yamamoto, until one year after a now-settled lawsuit against two medical centers and an obstetrician. The parents' attorney explained that he first...

