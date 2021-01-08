L3Harris, Aviation Co. Agree To End Bid-Rigging Feud

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- A small, minority-owned airport operations management company has agreed to dismiss its anti-competition claims leveled against L3Harris Technologies Inc., the parties told a Virginia federal judge on Friday. In a brief stipulation, INDMEX Inc. and L3Harris said they have agreed to dismiss with prejudice the antitrust suit filed in June alleging L3Harris disrupted the relationship between INDMEX and FreeFlight, which sells technology systems used in tracking aircraft that is crucial to the business of INDMEX. "Each party shall be responsible for its own legal fees, expenses and court costs," according to the stipulation. Details behind the stipulation were not immediately available...

