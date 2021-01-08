Outgoing State Dept. Officials Form New Cybersecurity Office

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State has announced plans to create a new bureau tasked with leading diplomatic cybersecurity efforts, years after the Trump administration eliminated an office with similar responsibilities. In a news release, outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the new Bureau of Cyberspace Security and Emerging Technologies, or CSET, will "lead U.S. government diplomatic efforts" to reduce the likelihood of "cyber conflict" around the globe. In the release, Pompeo cited the growing national security threat of cyberattacks that U.S. authorities have said were either ordered or tolerated by the Chinese, Russian, North Korean and Iranian governments....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS