FCA Says To Hit Brakes On Suit Over Defective Dodge Hood

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- FCA US LLC asked a California federal court on Friday to throw out a proposed class action alleging it sells vehicles with defective hood scoops, saying the lead plaintiff is not entitled to the full price of his car for cosmetic damage that the carmaker had already offered to fix for free. In a motion to dismiss, FCA took aim at Joe Peralta's claims that a defect in the hood scoop caused it to buckle and sag, saying the alleged defect has had no impact on the car's performance, as evidenced by Peralta continuing to use the vehicle long after the...

