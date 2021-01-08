Two States, 29 Tribes Urge Pausing Nat'l Archive Building Sale

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:47 PM EST) -- Washington, Oregon, 29 tribes and a handful of historic groups are urging a Washington federal judge to block federal agencies from a "rushed and haphazard" effort to sell the National Archives building in Seattle, Washington, after the agencies allegedly failed to follow proper procedures for selling it. The Thursday filing, which sought to prevent a sale before the suit concludes, said selling the building "is not only illegal, it would also be profoundly harmful" due to the troves of undigitized primary sources found in this location, like tribal and treaty records, Chinese Exclusion Act case files and Japanese American internment records....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS