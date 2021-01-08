Hawaii Justices Say Benefits Board Was Rigid In Appeal Step

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- A carpenter who worked for Hawaii's government had his claims for disability retirement benefits revived by the state's supreme court, which ruled on Friday that the Aloha State's benefits board was unfairly strict with how he wrote his appeal of a board decision. The court's five justices ruled unanimously that Lance Watanabe met the requirements for filing exceptions to a decision from the Employees' Retirement System of the State of Hawaii that denied his request for disability retirement benefits. The judges ruled that the ERS erred by ignoring Watanabe's response to its decision just because it took issue with his inserting...

