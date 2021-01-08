Pa. Panel Won't Revive Ex-College Athlete's Concussion Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel won't revive an ex-college athlete's lawsuit accusing the NCAA of contributing to his development of a degenerative neurological disease by failing to warn him about concussions. The Superior Court of Pennsylvania on Friday denied an appeal by Pittsburgh firefighter and former college football player Matthew Onyshko for a new trial, adopting Washington County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael J. Lucas' opinion that there were no errors in the testimony admitted and excluded or in the way jurors were selected. "We conclude that Appellants are not entitled to relief in this case, for the reasons expressed in...

