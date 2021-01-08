Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Split 9th Circ. Upholds Tata's Non-Discrimination Jury Verdict

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel affirmed a jury verdict finding Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. did not discriminate against non-South Asian workers in the U.S., with the majority stating in its opinion Friday that the jury instruction errors were "harmless," while the dissenting judge found the opposite to be true.

In an unpublished 2-1 split decision Friday, a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel affirmed a California federal judge's ruling not to retry a case brought by former workers alleging employment discrimination by India-based information technology outsourcing agency Tata Consultancy Services.

The majority opinion found that while the jury "instruction could certainly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!