Split 9th Circ. Upholds Tata's Non-Discrimination Jury Verdict

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel affirmed a jury verdict finding Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. did not discriminate against non-South Asian workers in the U.S., with the majority stating in its opinion Friday that the jury instruction errors were "harmless," while the dissenting judge found the opposite to be true. In an unpublished 2-1 split decision Friday, a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel affirmed a California federal judge's ruling not to retry a case brought by former workers alleging employment discrimination by India-based information technology outsourcing agency Tata Consultancy Services. The majority opinion found that while the jury "instruction could certainly...

