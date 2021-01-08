Drug. Co. Can't Keep Emails Under Wraps In Valsartan MDL

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:06 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday said that emails sent by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to customers in the multidistrict litigation over alleged contamination of the blood pressure drug Valsartan are not confidential since they don't contain trade secrets. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider said that certain emails from Torrent, an India-based drug manufacturer, don't contain proprietary or highly confidential information. Additionally, the emails don't have the potential to give others a competitive advantage, the judge said. The five email chains in question concern inquiries about contamination of Valsartan and discussions about recalls, according to the order. "At bottom, Torrent's emails...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS