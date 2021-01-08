Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Judge To Sell Mutual Funds Holding Alphabet Stock

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:52 PM EST) -- The D.C. federal judge overseeing the dual monopoly lawsuits against Google from the U.S. Department of Justice and attorneys general said Friday that he directed his financial adviser to immediately sell mutual funds containing the tech giant's parent company Alphabet Inc. stock "to avoid any appearance of partiality."

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said in a three-page disclosure notice that he recently learned that mutual funds he and his wife are invested in hold Alphabet stock and that the purchases were made by their financial adviser between April 2020 and January 2021.

"Neither my wife nor I directed the purchase...

