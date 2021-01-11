BP Says It's Time To End Retirees' Pension Plan Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 3:10 PM EST) -- BP urged a Texas federal court to toss the remainder of a proposed class action brought by retirees challenging changes to a pension plan BP made more than 30 years ago, arguing that the company was honest about the changes. The oil giant's motion for summary judgment filed Friday sought to end the last remaining claim in a lawsuit from two retired BP workers, the bulk of which was dismissed in March 2019. They want to recoup benefits promised under an old pension plan that BP is alleged to have deliberately cut in violation of its duty to look out for...

