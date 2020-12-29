Spa Virus Coverage Ruling Misses The Mark

By George Reede

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Class Action newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

George Reede

[B]ecause [the Spa] voluntarily closed their business on March 16, 2020, there was no civil order to close the business, there was no known damage to the business space or property resulting from COVID-19, and the Loss of Income Coverage excludes coverage for loss caused by virus.[3]

The policy provides for the loss of business income sustained as a result of the "suspension" of "operations." The suspension "must be caused by accidental direct physical loss to property at the described premises." The Policy states that it will only pay for "Loss of Income" that [the policyholder] sustains during the "period of restoration"[7] that occurs after the date of accidental direct physical loss.

Extra expenses incurred during the "period of restoration" that [the policyholder] would not have incurred if there had been no accidental direct physical loss to property at the described premises. The loss must be caused by a Covered Cause of Loss.

A judicial interpretation should conform to the plain meaning that reasonable insurers and insureds likely would have attributed to the words. … The search for this plain meaning does not myopically focus on a word here or a phrase there. Instead, it looks at a word in the context of a sentence, a sentence in the context of a paragraph, and a paragraph in the context of the entire agreement. The plain meaning of a word depends not merely on semantics and syntax but also on the holistic context of the word within the instrument.[8]

Plaintiff suggests that "physical loss to Covered Property" includes the inability to use Covered Property. … This interpretation seems consistent with one definition of "loss" but ultimately renders the word "to" meaningless. "To" is used here as a preposition indicating contact between two nouns, "direct physical loss" and "Covered Property." Accordingly, the plain meaning of "direct physical loss to Covered Property" requires that there be a loss to Covered Property; and not just any loss, a direct physical loss.[13]

If there is no requirement that physical loss of or physical damage to the property be involved, the definition of the time period for paying the claim makes no sense … the Court rejects Plaintiff's interpretation of the "Period of Restoration," which is that when the Executive Orders are lifted, this would constitute a "repair" because Plaintiff's property would be restored to a "sound state." This contorted interpretation is inconsistent with the plain and common sense meaning of the word "repair."[15]

(1) Growth, proliferation, spread or presence of "fungi" or wet or dry rot; or (2) Virus, bacteria or other microorganism that induces or is capable of inducing physical distress, illness or disease; and (3) We will also not pay for ... (a) Any remediation of "fungi", wet or dry rot, virus, bacteria or other microorganism.

1. We do not insure under any coverage for any loss which would not have occurred in the absence of one or more of the following excluded events. We do not insure for such loss regardless of: (a) the cause of the excluded event; or (b) other causes of the loss; or (c) whether other causes acted concurrently or in any sequence with the excluded event to produce the loss; or (d) whether the event occurs suddenly or gradually, involves isolated or widespread damage, arises from natural or external forces, or occurs as a result of any combination of these.[17]

Therefore, in applying the Virus Exclusion there must be a direct connection between the exclusion and the claimed loss and not, as the Defendants argue, a tenuous connection anywhere in the chain of causation. That is, although the Virus Exclusion does require that the virus be the cause of the policyholder's loss, the connection must be the immediate cause in the chain.[19]

Coverage is excluded under the policy if a loss is caused "directly or indirectly" by one of the enumerated causes or events, "regardless of any other cause or event that contributes concurrently or in any sequence" to the loss. The evidence amply supports the trial court's finding that the damage to Docks A, B, and D resulted, at least in part, from the excluded causes of "[f]lood, ... waves, tides, tidal waves, ... all whether driven by wind or not," or from the excluded cause of "gradual deterioration," or from any combination of these excluded causes.[22]

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.