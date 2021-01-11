Alsup Orders Finjan To Pay For 'Utterly Failed' Patent 'Fiasco'

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Finjan Inc. repeatedly "wasted everyone's time and energy" by flip-flopping on its patent infringement theory in an attempt to artificially boost damages, ordering Finjan on Saturday to pay a to-be-determined portion of Juniper Networks' $8.7 million legal bill following Finjan's defeat at trial. Judge Alsup said patent licensing company Finjan "flip-flopped" on the eve of trial when it sought to put forth a new infringement theory over one of its malware detection patents after realizing its original one only covered a small part of networking infrastructure provider Juniper's revenue. "Finjan tried to sneak this theory in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS