Rival Escapes $345M Asset Freeze In Motorola Suit

Law360, London (January 11, 2021, 4:12 PM GMT) -- An appeals court set aside on Monday a $345 million freezing order won by Motorola in London to satisfy a U.S. judgment against Hytera, a rival radio manufacturer, for trade secret theft, saying it was based on inadmissible evidence of alleged threats made during settlement talks. Judge Stephen Males, writing for the unanimous three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal, said a decision by a lower court that granted the freezing injunction eroded the so-called "without prejudice" rule. The rule generally bars statements made during settlement talks from being used later as evidence in court. The High Court was wrong to admit...

