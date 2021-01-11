NCR Makes $1.74B Competing Offer For ATM Biz Cardtronics

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- NCR Corp., an Atlanta-based consumer transaction technology provider for the financial, retail and hospitality industries, said Monday it has offered to buy the world's largest nonbank ATM operator, Cardtronics, for about $1.74 billion in a cash transaction that would derail an earlier go-private deal. The NCR unsolicited proposal to acquire all of Houston-based Cardtronics PLC's shares for $39 apiece follows private investment firms Apollo Global Management Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP's announcement in December that they plan to buy Cardtronics for $35 per share. Michael Hayford, NCR's president and CEO, said in a statement Monday that his company's offer for...

