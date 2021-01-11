Suit Bites At Crest Toothpaste's Receding Gum Repair Claims

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 2:29 PM EST) -- A proposed class of New Yorkers is suing the maker of Crest toothpaste, saying it misleads consumers into believing it can repair receding gums, which is impossible without cosmetic procedures. In a complaint filed Saturday, Carmen Nieves told the Southern District of New York she bought the Procter & Gamble Co.'s Crest Gum & Enamel Repair toothpaste under the belief it could repair damage to gums caused by gingivitis and plaque based on its labeling. The most prominent claim on the label, larger even than the identifying statement of "Fluoride Toothpaste for Anticavity and Antigingivitis," is "Gum & Enamel Repair," according...

