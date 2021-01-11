High Court Won't Nix Nat'l Class Ruling In Ill. Junk-Fax Case

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 2:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will not consider overturning the Seventh Circuit's decision allowing consumers from other states into an Illinois proposed class action over unwanted faxes. Justices declined to hear a bid from health information tech company IQVIA to undo a lower court ruling on the putative class in a federal junk-fax suit spearheaded by a doctor. The company had sought review in light of the high court's 2017 decision limiting out-of-state plaintiffs in mass torts, saying the same principle applies to class actions. "We're pleased that the court denied IQVIA's petition in this case," an attorney for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS