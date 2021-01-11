Traders Seek Cert. In Louis Dreyfus Cotton Futures Row

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- Traders who claim they were affected by an alleged 2011 squeeze of the cotton market have asked a federal court in Manhattan to certify the proposed class in their suit against merchant firm Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV. In a Friday memo supporting their class certification bid, plaintiffs Mark Allen and Brian Ledwith asked U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. to grant certification in the case, which dates back to 2012 and accuses certain LDC companies of violating the Commodity Exchange Act and the Sherman Antitrust Act by allegedly manipulating the trading price of cotton futures contracts on the Intercontinental Exchange....

