Becton Buyers Defend Revived Antitrust Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 1:28 PM EST) -- Health care providers urged an Illinois federal court not to toss their revived antitrust claims against Becton Dickinson & Co., saying calls from the medical equipment giant to again dismiss the case from Marion HealthCare LLC and Marion Diagnostic Center LLC misrepresented the Seventh Circuit's directions. Marion HealthCare and Marion Diagnostic Center told the court in a Friday filing that their amended complaint, which claimed Becton conspired with others to inflate syringe and catheter prices to "jaw-dropping" levels, was in line with what the Seventh Circuit demanded of them when it revived their case in March 2020. While Becton claimed late last year that the appeals court required the...

