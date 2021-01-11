Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$1.9B Bondholders Fear Losing Citgo, Urge Circuit To Hurry

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- Holders of more than $1.9 billion in defaulted Venezuelan bonds have urged the Second Circuit to hurry an appeal that challenged an order enforcing the bonds, arguing they could lose their chance of seizing Citgo Petroleum Co. if the appeal is delayed.

A New York federal judge granted Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA's request last month to pause its battle with bondholders until the circuit court ruled on its appeal, challenging the decision to honor government-issued bonds.

Although U.S. sanctions against Venezuela extended until at least July 21 would prevent the bondholders from moving to buy Citgo — which...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

