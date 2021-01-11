$1.9B Bondholders Fear Losing Citgo, Urge Circuit To Hurry

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- Holders of more than $1.9 billion in defaulted Venezuelan bonds have urged the Second Circuit to hurry an appeal that challenged an order enforcing the bonds, arguing they could lose their chance of seizing Citgo Petroleum Co. if the appeal is delayed. A New York federal judge granted Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA's request last month to pause its battle with bondholders until the circuit court ruled on its appeal, challenging the decision to honor government-issued bonds. Although U.S. sanctions against Venezuela extended until at least July 21 would prevent the bondholders from moving to buy Citgo — which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS