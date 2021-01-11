Fired Worker Sues Firm For Gender Identity, Anti-Military Bias

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- A former paralegal at Abrams Garfinkel Margolis Bergson LLP has hit the firm with a federal discrimination suit, saying he faced harassment — including a partner slapping his buttocks — due to his nonbinary gender identity and was eventually fired after joining the Army National Guard. Brandon Padgett filed the suit Saturday, demanding damages for alleged gender and military-status discrimination under New York City and state human rights law and the federal Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, or USERRA, which forbids discrimination against service members. "The firm undoubtedly created a hostile work environment based on Mr. Padgett's gender identity,"...

