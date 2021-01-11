New York Life Unit Lends $113M For San Diego Apartments

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- A New York Life Insurance real estate unit loaned nearly $113 million to help build a roughly 380-unit San Diego apartment complex, the company said Monday. New York Life Real Estate Investors, a division of New York Life Insurance Co. subsidiary NYL Investors LLC, said in a statement that the $112.6 million in construction financing for the Winslow complex furthers its lending relationship with PGIM Real Estate and Lennar Multifamily Communities. "With its best-in-class amenities, central location within the desirable University Heights neighborhood and easy access to downtown, Winslow will be well positioned for success," said James Nearon, director of New...

