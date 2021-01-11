Outgoing FCC Chair Says Time's Up For Section 230 Rule

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- There's no time left to implement President Donald Trump's request to limit Big Tech platforms' immunity from lawsuits under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, according to the outgoing chief of the Federal Communications Commission. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a C-SPAN interview Thursday that he will not act on the FCC's pending rulemaking, which would have reduced protection for websites and could have allowed more social media users to sue over unpopular moderation decisions. "I do not intend to move forward with a notice of proposed rulemaking at the FCC," Pai said. "Given the results of the election,...

