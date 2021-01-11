Justices Let 'Malice' Verdict Stand Against Environmentalist

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- A prominent Florida environmentalist is on the hook for a $4.4 million verdict after the U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear her appeal in a lawsuit stemming from her opposition to a limestone mining and water treatment project in Martin County. In her petition, Maggy Hurchalla had told the high court that the underlying decision from Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal upholding the jury verdict impinges on First Amendment free speech and petition rights and will undermine public debate, but the property owners, Lake Point Phase I LLC and Lake Point Phase II LLC, contested her description of her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS