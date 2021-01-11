Photo App To Erase Biometric Data In Deal With FTC

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- The developer of now-defunct photo storage app Ever has agreed to permanently delete biometric data gleaned from its users to resolve the Federal Trade Commission's claims that the company deceived consumers about its use of facial recognition technology, the commission said Monday. The FTC's five commissioners voted unanimously to accept the deal, which puts to bed the agency's claims that California-based Everalbum Inc. violated Section 5 of the FTC Act by misrepresenting the circumstances under which the company would apply its facial recognition technology to Ever users' content and by deceptively promising to delete information tied to deactivated accounts. "Using facial...

